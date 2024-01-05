‘Indiana Jones’ Actor Dies In Plane Crash At 51 With Two Daughters

Christian Oliver, an actor who was best known for his roles in Indiana Jones, The Baby-Sitters Club, Speed Racer and Valkyrie, has reportedly tragically passed away at the age of 51 with two of his daughters, aged 10, and 12.

Videos by Rare

The trio reportedly died in a plane crash, along with the pilot and owner of the plane on January 4th, 2024. The Daily Record reports on his tragic death…

Acting Star Christian Oliver has died at the age of 51 after he was killed in a plane crash alongside his two young daughters Madita, 10, and Annik, 12. The pilot and owner of the plane Robert Sachs also tragically died. The 51-year-old was known for his roles in Indiana Jones, The Baby-Sitters Club, Speed Racer and Valkyrie. The small single-engine aircraft was traveling from the J.F. Mitchell Airport in Paget Farm to St. Lucia when it crashed on Thursday. “Moments after taking off, the aircraft experienced difficulties and plummeted into the ocean. Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm went to the scene of the incident in their boats to render assistance,” said the local authorities. “The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts” https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/entertainment/celebrity/indiana-jones-actor-christian-oliver-31817986