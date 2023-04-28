Influencer Who Reportedly Spent $15K on New Boobs is Refusing to Cover Up Despite Neighbor’s Complaints

When you spend a reported $15,000 on a boob job, odds are, you’re gonna want to show the world.

So apparently, that is what TikTok influencer Jessy Jordyn decided to do. But her neighbor wasn’t too pleased about it.

Well, guess what? Ol’ Jessy doesn’t care. So complain away, she explained repeatedly, via several videos on her handle.

“If you think I spent $15k on these just to cover them up because Karen across the road said to cover up because her husband can’t stop staring, you’ve got another thing coming,” Jordyn wrote as a caption to one of the videos.

Jessy Jordyn

Jordyn was wearing a sports bra in the video, and let’s face it, she’s not the only woman in the world to exercise in the neighborhood in one of those. And she has made her position on the matter very clear. She’s going to keep doing it.

Over and over and over again.

Jordyn has had more work done than just on her chest, as the videos also reveal.

“Just me minding my own business because Karen’s husband split food all over himself trying to get a , look and now she won’t stop giving me the stink eye,” Jordyn wrote in another video.

(Jessy Jordyn TikTik)

Granted, this may be nothing more than fake news from someone with plenty of fake going on. But she says it’s true. And who knows? It even might be.

