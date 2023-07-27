Inmate Who Escaped Cincinnati-Area Correctional Facility Caught

One of three inmates who escaped through a window at the Community Correctional Center near Cincinnati has been located and returned to jail, police said.

Videos by Rare

Glynis Thompson and two other men escaped from the Lebanon institution around 1:40 in the morning. The others were identified as Cody Roberts and Dylan Howington, and those two were caught by authorities not long after their escape.

From left: Cody Roberts, Glynis Thompson and Dylan Howington. (Monroe Police/Local 12)

Thompson took a little longer to track down, but eventually was located and captured near Middleton, Ohio. All three somehow managed to squeeze out of a window, leading to an investigation not just into the escaped inmates, but on how to keep it from happening again.

Thompson was arrested in 2015, along with his girlfriend, after her young son was badly beaten. He was charged with with felonious assault, domestic violence and drug charges, while girlfriend Kayla Freeman was charged with endangering children and domestic violence.

The correctional facility from which inmate Glynis Thompson and two other men escaped. (Local 12)

Per Local 12: ” Someone asked police to check on the boy after hearing a child screaming and crying, which was followed by a thump and silence. That boy was found with a swollen and bruised face and head. Most of his body also had bruises.”