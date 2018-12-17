Menu
Texas Miracle: 11 Year-Old's Inoperable Brain Tumor Magically Disappears
You know how sometimes miracles come out of the nowhere that make us question how the world works? Well, that was the case for 11-year-old Roxli Doss, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. Doss, from Buda Texas, was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on June 21st after visiting her local hospital for headaches, which developed into nausea and double vision. The aggressive tumor was located on the back of the girl’s brain, pushing on her spinal cord.

The brain tumor is considered deadly, causing side effects that control your everyday life, affecting nerves and muscles that help us walk, talk, hear and eat. The tumor also affects your breathing and heart rate, and unfortunately, has no cure.

To make sure of her DIPG diagnosis, Roxli visited Dell Children’s Medical Center, Texas Children’s, Dana-Farber, John Hopkins, and MD Anderson, which all confirmed the malignant tumor. She immediately went through weeks of radiation, despite there being no cure, while the family waited for a miracle. Safe to say that miracle arrived just in time for Christmas.

GoFundMe

Roxli and her parents went to Dell’s Children Medical Center for a follow-up to see how the tumor was reacting to the radiation, and medical experts were shocked at Roxli’s MRI scan which showed no signs of the tumor, leaving them with no explanation as to how or why it disappeared.

From no possible cure to no trace, the family stated they only have God for Roxli being cancer-free.  Doctors double checked her scans to confirm the results in case there was an error in the findings, but the tumor was indeed undetectable. Although there are no signs of the tumor, to prevent any chances of it coming back, the 11-year old will still continue to undergo treatments such as immunotherapy as a precaution. A true miracle indeed!

The family created a GoFundMe page in honor of Roxli to help with medical expenses. If you would like to donate you can click here. We’re rooting for you Roxli!

