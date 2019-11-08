10 Hospitalized After Receiving Insulin Shots Instead of Flu Shots

It looks like Flu Season just got a little bit worse. Ten people in Oklahoma showed up expecting a flu shot. A contractor administered insulin injections instead to two employees and eight residents of Jacquelyn House (a care facility for individuals with Intellectual Disabilities). Everyone who received the shot had a bad reaction. The affected individuals became unresponsive, “not vocal and not able to walk” after receiving accidentally receiving the wrong shot. Police were called but nobody was able to identify the issue. Thank God for EMS.

According to Bartlesville Police Department police chief Tracy Roles, the individuals were symptomatic, lying on the ground without being able to communicate what they needed. That’s why I give a lot of praise to the fire and EMS staff for doing an outstanding job of identifying the problem.

All who received the shot were rushed to Jane Phillips Hospital in Bartlesville. Some of them were still hospitalized after late Wednesday afternoon, into the following day since the insulin injection contained long-acting insulin.

Police chief Tracy Roles reassured the public that this was very out of the ordinary in a statement saying: “I’ve never seen where there’s been some sort of medical misadventure to this magnitude,” Roles said. “But again, it could have been a lot worse. Not to downplay where we are, but thinking about where we could be, it could certainly have been very, very tragic.”

According to the director of communications for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Tony D. Sellars says, “There is no reason to suggest at this point that the facility should have had a reasonable suspicion that this sort of error would occur or be preventable on their part”. The Oklahoma State Department of Health, however, will still investigate the situation.