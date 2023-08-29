Investigation Underway in Prison Stabbing Death of California Inmate

Authorities are investigating a stabbing incident at the High Desert Prison in California in which an inmate has died.

Videos by Rare

Prison officials are indeed treating the incident as a homicide, according to reports.

The incident took place on Aug. 26 around 8 p.m. local time, when inmates Jesse E. Diaz and attacked Jose A. Nava another inmate, officials said, adding that an “inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the scene.

Jose A. Nava, left, and Jesse E. Diaz are suspected in the death of a fellow inmate at the High Desert Prison. (California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Inmate Alexander J. Jasso was pronounced dead several hours later as the result of multiple stab wounds. He had been serving a life sentence for attempted first-degree murder, assault with a semiautomatic gun, and discharge of a gun in an inhabited building, vehicle, or aircraft.

For now, Diaz and Nava have been moved to restricted housing and limited movement to the outside yard pending an investigation.

High Desert Prison inmate Alexander J. Jasso was reportedly stabbed to death while in jail. (California Dept. of Corrections and Rehabilitation)

Diaz is also in prison for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. Nava is serving 23 years for attempted second-degree murder and discharge of a firearm in an inhabited dwelling, vehicle or aircraft. Both inmates have been linked to gang activity.