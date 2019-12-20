It’s crazy to think that despite it being 2019, almost 2020, some people still can’t get over the fact that there are several races in the United States. What’s even crazier is that they think they are entitled to “get rid” of people who don’t seem to look like them and judge them just by the color of their skin or their accent.

Like this woman from West Des Moines, Iowa, who has been charged with attempted murder. Why, you ask? Because she literally confessed to authorities that she drove over a teenage girl because she was Hispanic. If this doesn’t yell racism at you, I really don’t know what will. She even admitted to it, it was an intentional act. Pathetic.

It is a hate crime not just attempted murder. She admitted she targeted the young girl for one reason. — Laura Hernandez (@Laurajhv) December 20, 2019

42-year-old Nicole Marie Poole Franklin told detectives that she was driving a black Jeep Grand Cherokee near a high school on December 9th when she decided to just drive onto the sidewalk where a 14-year-old girl was walking. Poole Franklin then ran over the girl, unapologetically. When paramedics arrived at the scene of the accident, they found the teen suffered several injuries all over her body.

According to the Clive Police department, the Iowa woman “admitted she intentionally struck the victim intending to injure or kill her. Clive Police Chief Michael Venema spoke in a news conference, where he spoke about the woman’s intentions.

“Franklin told investigators that she ran the girl over because, in her words, she was ‘a Mexican.’ She went on to make a number of derogatory statements about Latinos to our investigators. There is no place in our community, or in any other for that matter, for this type of hatred or violence.

Mi gente, stay strong. As the Mexican dicho says “They tried to bury us. They didn’t know we were seeds.” Sending love and well-wishes to this 14 year old girl who was run over on the sidewalk of her school because “she’s Mexican”. https://t.co/QHcBM6G24N Advertisement — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) December 20, 2019

Along with her attempted murder charge, this lunatic is also being charged with assault, consumption, theft, intoxications, and possession of illegal substances. Which makes me believe that this woman wasn’t in her senses at all, but still isn’t an excuse to run over somebody with an intent to kill them because they are a different ethnicity as you. Especially if it’s just a kid.

Advertisement

Authorities also stated that Poole Franklin could face hate crime charges. She is currently being held at the Polk County Jail in lieu of a 1 million bond. Hey people, stop being racist.