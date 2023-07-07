Iowa Teen Handed Life Sentence for Killing Teacher Over Bad Grade

The Iowa teenager convicted of killing his Spanish teacher with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison.

Willard Miller, 17, could be eligible for parole after 35 years behind bars after the vicious 2021 attack of 66-year-old Nohema Graber. Miller was one of two teenagers convicted of using the bat to repeatedly strike Graber.

“I find that your intent and actions were sinister and evil,” District Court Judge Shawn Sowers told Miller during the sentencing, via the New York Post. “Those acts resulted in the intentional loss of human life in a brutal fashion. There is no excuse. There is not a systemic, societal problem that explains or justifies your actions.”

Willard Miller sits in court with his attorney. (KCRG-TV9/YouTube)

Miller and friend Jeremy Goodale ambushed Graber as she took her normal afternoon walk in the park. Miller accepted responsibility for the killing before he was sentenced.

“I’m realizing just the magnitude of my actions, and I know it’s wrong, and I knew it was wrong, and yet I still carried through,” he said. “I still did what I did, and I accept responsibility for that.”

He stared straight ahead with no expression as the judge announced the sentence.

Miller and Goodale reportedly conspired for two weeks to kill Graber, whose badly beaten body was found found under a tarp, wheelbarrow and railroad ties in the park. The incident occurred in the small town of Fairfield, with a population of about 9.400 and located about 100 miles southeast of Des Moines.

Graber’s husband, who had been battling cancer, declined treatment after his wife’s death and later died, too. Many suspect he declined treatment because of depression that resulted from the teens’ horrific act.

Meanwhile, Miller and Goodale turned on each other following their arrests — with Goodale testifying that the plan was Miller’s idea and that he provided the bat used as the deadly weapon. Goodale also testified that Miller had a very obvious intent to kill.

Miller and Goodale boasted about the murder on social media, authorities said.

Goodale’s sentencing is scheduled for August, though is attorney is reportedly trying to have the hearing delayed.