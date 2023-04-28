Iran Seizes U.S. Bound Oil Tanker In Gulf of Oman, U.S. Has No Response (Video)

The U.S. Navy has reported that Iranian Commandos have seized a Marshall Island oil tanker bound for Houston, Texas in the Gulf of Oman yesterday.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Reuters is reporting that the vessel reportedly collided with an Iranian tanker, injuring several crew members.

Video showed Iranian commandos boarding the tanker via helicopter. See that video below…

Reuters reports…

Iran seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman in international waters on Thursday, the U.S. Navy said, the latest in a series of seizures or attacks on commercial vessels in sensitive Gulf waters since 2019. Iran’s army said it had seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after it collided with an Iranian boat, injuring several crewmen, Iranian state media reported. “Two members of the boat’s crew are missing and several were injured due to the collision of the ship with the boat,” an army statement said. The U.S. Navy identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. According to Refinitiv ship tracking data, it is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by oil major Chevron (CVX.N) and had last docked in Kuwait. Chevron said it is aware of the situation involving the Advantage Sweet and is “in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said. he vessel’s destination was listed as the U.S. Gulf of Mexico port of Houston, ship tracking data showed. Its manager is listed as Genel Denizcilik Nakliyati AS. The Turkey-based company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Marshall Islands Maritime Administrator said it was aware of the situation and was in communication with the vessel’s owner/operator but declined to comment further. https://www.reuters.com/world/us-navy-says-iran-seized-marshall-islands-flagged-oil-tanker-gulf-oman-2023-04-27/

The U.S. Navy responded to this incident, saying…

Iran’s continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy

Though crewmembers aboard the ship sent a distress call to the United States Military, the Military only deployed a surveillance drone to see who hijacked the tanker.

There has been no response from the U.S. Military, other than that it knows Iran conducted the seizure. Apparently, Iran has free reign to whatever they please now.

It is unforgivable that the Biden Administration would sit on their hands and allow Iran to seize a ship headed to the United States in an international shipping waterway.