IRS Agent Who Leaked Trump’s Tax Return Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

In a recent report by NBC, an IRS agent was just sentenced to five years in prison for using his position to leak sensitive information including the tax returns of Donald Trump, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk.

Videos by Rare

Toward the end of last year in October, the IRS contractor named “Charles Littlejohn” pleaded guilty to publicly releasing the tax returns of Musk, Bezos, and Trump. He claimed that he was doing this because he believed it was right for the people to know how these billionaires were spending their money.

IRS Agent Who Leaked Trump’s Taxes Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

The judge presiding over the case, Ana Reyes, made it clear that Littlejohn’s actions could be considered one of the greatest IRS heists in years. The reason being is that he revealed information about a sitting president, and “thousands of others,” according to NBC.

Furthermore Judge Reyes said: “the press tells us democracy dies in darkness. It also dies in lawlessness. There are numerous lawful means to bring things to light. Trump was under no obligation to expose his returns. People could vote for someone else. They can run against him.”

What’s more interesting, maybe the term should be “more concerning,” is that Fox News reported that little John obtained his job as an IRS contractor in 2017 specifically so that he could leak Trump’s documents. This was not an IRS worker who’d been there for years and then made an impulsive decision. No, this was a thought out and planned strategy that developed over multiple years simply to leak the tax returns of Donald Trump along with many others. That’s a bit extreme.

The sentence that Littlejohn received includes five years in prison and a $5000 fine.

Read More: Michigan Judge Denies Request to Keep Trump Off Primary Ballot