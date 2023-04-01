Is Charlie Hunnam Returning to ‘Sons of Anarchy’?

Oh, Charlie Hunnam. Sigh. We know what you’re wondering. Will he ever return as Jax to the Sons of Anarchy universe? The answer is a most definitive possibly maybe.

Charlie Hunnam’s Jax Teller Character Killed Himself in the Sons of Anarchy Series Finale

The scintillatingly sexy Englishman was a fan favorite from the start of Sons of Anarchy. So, when his character Jax Teller killed himself off during the original show’s finale, tears were shed far and wide. Then came Mayans M.C., and Jax was nowhere to be found. Such is the reality of losing someone to the icy grip of death — we keep wishing they were here, and then we’re overcome with grief when we realize they’re not.

The end of SOA was hard for Charlie Hunnam, too. He told Glamour that he kept sneaking back onto the set because he didn’t want the show to end.

“It was actually quite emotional for me, living and loving that guy for eight years, to have to finally put him to bed,” told the UK magazine. “I found myself going back to set a lot. I knew the security guards and for a couple of days said, ‘Oh, I forgot something’, so they’d let me onto the set, and I’d just walk around at night because I wanted to be in that environment and go through a personal process of saying goodbye.”

Hunnam Wants to Pivot to Only Acting in Projects That He Helps Write

They say that one of the best ways to get over something or someone (like a fictional character, perhaps) is to stay busy. Hunnam certainly has done that since SOA’s finale. He starred in ten feature films since leaving Jax behind in 2014, including King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Papillon, and The Gentlemen. He also produced The Last Looks, co-starring alongside Mel Gibson and Lucy Fry.

And then there was Shantaram, Hunnam’s passion project and hit Apple TV+ series. After reading the 1,000-page novel by Gregory David Roberts about 8 years ago, he fell in love. It took time to adapt to a screenplay and there were some details that needed to be sorted (it was almost a movie starring Johnny Depp), but the series was finally released last year. Hunnam himself only wanted to produce the series at first, but luckily for us, he stars as Lin Ford.

The post-Sons of Anarchy years have been nothing short of a renaissance for Charlie Hunnam. After producing and starring in The Gentlemen and Shantaram, Hunnam realized that he only wants to act in projects that he writes from now on. “I’m trying to pivot basically full-time after Shantaram into becoming a writer,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m by no means going to stop acting,” he added, “but I’m going to try and only act in things that I write.” Hunnam enjoys storytelling, both as a writer and an actor, and he’s skilled at both. Win-win.

Charlie Hunnam Has Been Teasing His Return to a Sons of Anarchy Spin-Off for Over Half a Year

This has led to more questions, of course, like whether he would be interested in reprising Jax Teller in any way.

“I have an idea that I’m exploring in its infancy,” Hunnam told Access Hollywood when asked if he’d be interested in bringing Jax back in a Sons of Anarchy spin-off last fall. Obviously, it couldn’t be linear as Jax is dead, but perhaps a prequel?

“That could be a possibility, and it would be something that I’d be incredibly excited about,” Hunnam continued. “So, we’re sort of in the infancy of exploring the viability of the idea.”

The incredibly vague answer has led to more questions. Fast-forward to the Liverpool Comic-Con from a couple of months ago, and Hunnam had a little more info. He was engaging with fans in a Q&A panel alongside SOA co-stars Emilio Rivera and Ryan Hurst.

If Hunnam Returns to SOA, We Don’t Know if He’ll Play Jax

“I’ve seen the rumors that you want to reprise Jax,” said an audience member to Hunnam. “Is that true?”

“What is that expression, something along the lines of your mouth writing a check that your ass can’t cash?” Hunnam joked. “Listen. There’s something in that universe that doesn’t involve Jax Teller but does involve me, that we’re sort of cooking up. But right now, it’s like we’re in the stage where the ingredients are being measured out. They’re not even mixed up in the bowl yet and they’re definitely not in the oven yet.”

“I probably shouldn’t have said anything—” Hunnam started.

Then Ryan Hurst cut in. “We’re still looking for the grocery store,” he said.

“We’re in an Uber, we forgot our grocery bags, and we don’t know where we’re going,” Hunnam added to the analogy. “But we might find our way there in spite of all of that. So, yes, that was a very vague answer. But, you know, there’s hope. Don’t lose faith.”

Sons of Anarchy Star Theo Rossi Says the Cast Wants to Reunite

The rumors seem to be gaining a bit of truth over time. Sons of Anarchy star Theo Rossi leaked a little more insight to Deadline in early March, and it involved Charlie Hunnam. Rossi was part of a panel discussion for Emily the Criminal.

“There might be something coming up where we’re all back together, which is insane,” Rossi told Deadline. “Charlie [Hunnam]’s gonna announce something soon. If it happens, it’s wild, but if it doesn’t, it would be perfect and really cool because [Hunnam, the cast, and I] also talk every day.”

Rossi’s SOA character Juice Ortiz, like Jax, was killed off. Deadline asked Rossi if the mysterious project was going to be a Sons of Anarchy movie.

“It’s totally different. It’s really cool,” he said.