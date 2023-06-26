Is GTA 6 Really Going To Cost $500?

Grand Theft Auto 6 may not really cost $500, as some internet rumors are claiming, but man, it ain’t cheap to make. Per Sportsmanor, the budget for GTA 6 is likely to exceed $1 billion — making it the costliest video game ever made.

It may also become the longest to have ever been made, given that GTA 5 came out in 2013. Basically, we’ve had a decade of speculation… and yes, that can get as crazy as the game itself.

Anyways, GTA 6 manufacturer Rockstar Games announced in February that the game was in the works. A release date has been announced. In fact, nothing more has been announced. All we know is that there will be a GTA 6 … someday.

How much it will cost, well, we will leave that to all the guessing on social media.

GTA 6 is set to be the most expensive game of all time, costing between $1-2 billion pic.twitter.com/wv8cxWiyt5 — Dexerto Gaming (@DexertoGaming) May 9, 2023

Back in 2013, GTA 5 cost $60. We can all count on this one being no less than at least $10 more. Sportsmanor reported that four different versions of the game are expected to be announced — the base version, premium version, ultimate version, and collector’s cache.

So let’s say GTA 6 does indeed cost $70. The premium would be $10 more, per Sportsmanor, and so on and so on.

Really, though, we know nothing. Just a few leaks here and there. That includes a map leak and, of course, budget leak. We even have a Fanmade GTA 6 trailer on YouTube. Fans of the game are OK with all of it, what’s real, what’s fake, whatever. They are just dying for the real thing.