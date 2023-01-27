Is Jason Segal Also Appearing in ‘How I Met Your Father?’

Could it be? Is Marshall Eriksen returning to our TV screen anytime soon? Speculation after Neil Patrick Harris made a very surprising cameo on the season 2 premiere of the How I Met Your Mother spin-off series, How I Met Your Father, has fans hoping the cast reunites. Luckily for us, Entertainment Tonight was able to speak with Jason Segel about the potential of him making a cameo.

Speaking with Matt Cohen at the premiere of his new Apple TV show, Shrinking, he admitted to not knowing anything about Harris’ recent shocking reveal. “I didn’t know about that, but those people changed my life and I would do anything they ever asked me to,” he stated.

Segal played the loyal and lovable Marshall for a total of nine seasons on the hit sitcom. In addition to Harris’ Barney Stinsos making quite a special appearance on the new TV show, Colbie Smulders, who played Robin Scherbatsky on the show, came on on season 1 of the new reboot.

But there’s more, Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, also revealed that he has definitely been in touch with Hilary Duff, who is the lead star of the new sitcom, about how similar their roles are but in different fictional universes.

“I had a really sweet email exchange with Hilary Duff,” Radnor told Newsweek. “We kind of went back and forth about being the ‘I’ on How I Met Your dot dot dot.”

“[Hilary] has said publicly, she’d love to have me on, so I wouldn’t turn down an invitation,” Radnor went on to add. As far as Segal, well he’s currently focused on his series, Shrinking which he co-created with Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

“It doesn’t add pressure. It actually adds confidence,” Segel stated. “And I’m a huge Bill Lawrence fan, and Brett Goldstein I think is a genius, so to kind of join forces, I felt really lucky.”

I say we just got the whole gang back together for one more episode. We deserve that.