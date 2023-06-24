Is The CIA Provoking A Civil War In Russia?

News broke early today that Russian mercenaries are currently attempting to overthrow the Putin government. Mercenaries from the Prigozhin’s Wagner militia reportedly captured a city South of Moscow over the last several days.

Reuters reports on that breaking story….

Mutinous Russian mercenary fighters barrelled towards Moscow on Saturday after seizing a southern city overnight, with Russia’s military firing on them from the air but seemingly incapable of slowing their lightning advance. Facing the first serious challenge to his grip on power of his 23-year rule, President Vladimir Putin vowed to crush an armed mutiny he compared to Russia’s Civil War a century ago. The fighters of the Wagner private army run by former Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin were already most of the way to the capital, having captured the city of Rostov and set off on an 1,100 km (680 mile) race to Moscow. Reuters saw troop carriers and a flatbed truck carrying a tank careening past the city of Voronezh more than half way to Moscow, where a helicopter fired on them. But there were no reports of the rebels meeting any substantial resistance on the highway. https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/wagner-head-suggests-his-mercenaries-headed-moscow-take-army-leadership-2023-06-24/

Russia has not had a Civil War in over 100 years. Why is this problem suddenly occurring? A simple look at the Youtube page for the United States Central Intelligence Agency may give us a hint.

Just one month ago, the CIA released a video encouraging Russians to rebel against Putin. The ad is ominous, especially considering it is being propagated by one of the most powerful organizations in the World.

In every way, the video depicts a CIA that is ravenous to overthrow Vladimir Putin. See the advertisement below…

Is the CIA working with this group of mercenaries to overthrow the Russian government?

If so, the CIA is taking rogue steps to set off a global conflict the likes of which we have never seen. How will Russia respond to this action?

If Russia was encouraging our own citizens to spy on our government and start a Civil War, we would arrest everybody involved. It seems as if the CIA has a free pass to start any number of wars that they damn well please.

With senile Biden in the White House, the wolves have been unleashed.