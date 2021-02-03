An airline apologized to a passenger after staff told her to cover up her “inappropriate outfit.” The Instagram model shared her experience through her Instagram stories saying she was humiliated after being told by cabin crew members that her black crop-top was not suitable for flying. Isabelle Eleanore is an OnlyFans model, and stated that Jetstar staff had ordered her to cover up saying, “you can’t wear a bikini.” She stated that she was handed a hi-vis vest in order for her to wear over her black top and blue jeans, which said made her feel embarrassed and degraded in front of fellow passengers.

She shared her story to her Instagram followers on social media saying, “So they made a huge scene when I stepped on the plane and made me wait in front of everyone while they searched for something to cover me up with. Then I had to walk all the way to my seat wearing this vest. This is discrimination and humiliation Jet Star Australia. Apparently, my top is too small and I couldn’t fly without covering up. If I had small breasts I guarantee they wouldn’t have said anything. They forced me to put on a hi-vis vest. Am I lost… is it 1921 not 2021?”

Model Kicked Out of Jet Star Airline

Speaking of local media about the incident, the OnlyFans model, who was traveling with her husband Jeremy Szwarcbord, said that she felt as if she was being heavily victimized by the Australian airline. She told the outlet, “She looked at the ticket and then looked up and said, ‘Oh, do you have a jumper you can wear?’ and then here’s me thinking she must be concerned I’m going to get cold on the flight, it’s going to be cold in Melbourne or something. She kept going and she was, like, ‘Well, you can’t fly with what you’re wearing, you can’t wear a bikini’. And I’m like, ‘Look – it’s not a bikini, it’s a top’.”

The airline, which is owned by Qantas, apologized to the influencer for the unnecessary misunderstanding and discriminatory behavior over the situation and stated that the airline has no policy on crop tops. A spokesperson of Jet Star Australia told Mirror, “We’ve contacted Isabelle about her recent experience and have apologized for the way the situation was handled. There was a misunderstanding of what our policy was, and we have reminded our crew of our dress requirements.”

Isabelle Eleanore’s Statment

Jetstar also noted that they do have basic dress requirements in their domestic flights, for example, shoes. They currently do not have any policy regarding crop tops. The airline’s website has other minimum dress requirements passengers must adhere to in order to fly. The website stated that passengers should refrain from wearing any clothing items or personal items that display any symbols, words, images, or slogans that may be deemed offensive. If they are wedding such items, their crew will then ask them to cover up the offense of materials.