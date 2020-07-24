An Ohio man who was out on parole has now been thrown back in jail and is awaiting new felony charges after a picture circulated on social media, showing him posing with his knee to the neck of a crying two-year-old boy. Alongside the picture, there was a message referring to the Black Lives Matter Movement. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office first became aware of the photo circulating on Facebook, which appears to be a direct reference to a former Minnesota cop, Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd by pressing his knee on his neck for 9 minutes. The death of George Floyd quickly sparked several months of protests across the United States.

The photo shows a man, who was identified as a 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson, with his knee on the child’s neck, who is only wearing a diaper. A second person is seen holding a child’s hands behind his back. A black banner across a photograph read: BLM now mf.” Police officers were able to determine the location where the incident took place and made contact with both the child and the mother, as well as a male subject who was seen using the image. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the relationship between Jackson and the child’s mother is still unknown.

Ohio man in custody after kneeling on crying White child's neck, praising Black Lives Matter Whatever the maximum sentence is, he should get it.https://t.co/fesgHqGam7 pic.twitter.com/fKXDZGUIqh — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) July 23, 2020

Jackson, who is a Parole Authority holder from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, was quickly taken into custody and still remains incarcerated in Clark County Jail. He is now waiting for the County prosecutor office “to provide a determination on the scope of the breadth of the felony charges that will be supported by the office for presentation in court.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken to a local hospital for further examination and was luckily found to have no injuries related to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office stated that the mother, who has not been identified, told deputies that she was not aware of the photo until she was informed by other parties that the Sheriff’s Office was on the way to her home to begin the investigation of the incident. The investigation is still ongoing.

Isaiah Jackson & Friends Need to Be Charged for Child Abuse #BLM Where are you? https://t.co/A7aEMlrqix — Titus Frost 🏴‍☠️ (@ImperatorTruth) July 23, 2020

Relating to the photo, an Atlanta area high school special education teacher is currently under fire for commenting beneath the photo once it’s made its way to Facebook further encouraging the volume against the toddler. According to WGCL-TV, Brian Papin, a Cedar Grove High School interrelated teacher, wrote “Again! Your [sic] doing it wrong! One knee on the center of the back one [sic] the neck and lean into it until death! You saw the video! Get it right or stop f***ing around!”

Advertisement

DeKalb County School District released a statement on Facebook saying they were aware of the disturbing social media post associated with a district teacher. They are currently investigating the situation and they’re committed to the safety of the children, noting there is no place for racism in their District.