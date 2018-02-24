Menu
Nicole Schott, Winter Olypmics Read this Next

A German figure skater chose a Holocaust-related song for her Olympics run, and people aren't having it
Advertisement

Ivanka Trump arrived at the Olympics in style Friday, decked out in a red snowsuit and flashing a heart to the South Korean crowd.


RELATED: Here is the frantic call that one concerned woman made to the FBI about Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz

Trump was joined by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the Olympic voyage, and after a brief dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the first daughter went to the course to watch the American snowboarders.

Ivanka watched the big air snowboarding competition at the games as the U.S.’s Kyle Mack notched a silver medal. The first daughter will lead the closing delegation at the Olympics on Sunday.

But, it wasn’t all fun and games for Ivanka, she also played a little diplomacy and spoke to President Moon about economic sanctions on North Korea. In a statement a WH official said, “[Ivanka] delivered a personal message to President Moon from President Trump about today’s North Korea related sanctions announcement at a small meeting. They also discussed the continued effort on the joint maximum pressure campaign against North Korea.” President Trump has advocated for stricter sanctions on North Korea on several occasions and criticized China for dealing with the hermit kingdom.

While the winter games have had their fair share of excitement on the ice (including the USA’s first ever gold medal in curling), the games have also been a test of the diplomatic skills of Trump’s administration. The games opened with Vice President Pence in the stands sitting only feet away from the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

ivanka trump winter olympics (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Warning: This new Amazon scam is coming after your money!

Warning: This new Amazon scam is coming after your money!

President Trump finally admits he has a bald spot – and tries to hide it

President Trump finally admits he has a bald spot – and tries to hide it

A German figure skater chose a Holocaust-related song for her Olympics run, and people aren’t having it

A German figure skater chose a Holocaust-related song for her Olympics run, and people aren’t having it

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

KFC running out of chicken is the internet’s newest meme

The disgraced cop who reportedly left his post during the Florida shooting thought he did “a good job”

The disgraced cop who reportedly left his post during the Florida shooting thought he did “a good job”

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement