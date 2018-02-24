Ivanka Trump arrived at the Olympics in style Friday, decked out in a red snowsuit and flashing a heart to the South Korean crowd.





RELATED: Here is the frantic call that one concerned woman made to the FBI about Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz

Trump was joined by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on the Olympic voyage, and after a brief dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the first daughter went to the course to watch the American snowboarders.

Ivanka Trump is cheering on the competitors in the men's snowboarding big air final at the #WinterOlympics (Photo by AFP/Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/uikp3YRy4I — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 24, 2018

@IvankaTrump, gold medal winner for standing out in a crowd. pic.twitter.com/AKxHilSujE — Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) February 24, 2018

Ivanka watched the big air snowboarding competition at the games as the U.S.’s Kyle Mack notched a silver medal. The first daughter will lead the closing delegation at the Olympics on Sunday.

Kim Jung Sook, the First Lady of Moon Jae-In, & White House assistant Ivanka Trump(left) & Minister of Foreign Affairs Kang Kyung-wha are taking pictures at the PyeongChang Alpensia Ski Jump Center in the snowboarding men's Big Air finals. WikiSeoul News https://t.co/kLS7gEvz2I pic.twitter.com/RcFU1JRIN6 — WikiSeoul News & TV (@TV09859896) February 24, 2018

But, it wasn’t all fun and games for Ivanka, she also played a little diplomacy and spoke to President Moon about economic sanctions on North Korea. In a statement a WH official said, “[Ivanka] delivered a personal message to President Moon from President Trump about today’s North Korea related sanctions announcement at a small meeting. They also discussed the continued effort on the joint maximum pressure campaign against North Korea.” President Trump has advocated for stricter sanctions on North Korea on several occasions and criticized China for dealing with the hermit kingdom.

While the winter games have had their fair share of excitement on the ice (including the USA’s first ever gold medal in curling), the games have also been a test of the diplomatic skills of Trump’s administration. The games opened with Vice President Pence in the stands sitting only feet away from the sister of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.