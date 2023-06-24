James Cameron Told Anderson Cooper He Knew the ‘Titan’ Had Imploded

James Cameron recently shared his thoughts on OceanGate’s Titan submersible and his fears surrounding the possibility of an implosion. He had hoped that his concerns were unfounded, but it was the only scenario that came to mind. Despite his worries, he remains optimistic about the future of deep-sea exploration and the advancements in technology that will make it possible.

“I mean, obviously, we’re all – we’re all kind of heartsick from the outcome of this,” he shared with CNN host Anderson Cooper on Thursday. “And I’ve been living with it for a few days now as some of my other colleagues in the deep submergence community.”

“I watched over the ensuing days this whole sort of everybody running around with their hair on fire search, knowing full well that it was futile – hoping against hope that I was wrong but knowing in my bones that I wasn’t,” he continued. “And so, it certainly wasn’t a surprise today, and I just feel terrible for the families that had to go through all of these false hopes that kept getting dangled, you know, as it played out.”

“I was out on a ship myself when the event happened on Sunday. The first I heard of it was Monday morning. I immediately got on my network because it’s, you know, a very small community in the deep submergence group and found out some information within about a half hour that they had lost comms and they had lost tracking simultaneously.”

BREAKING: OceanGate Expeditions says they believe the missing submersible with five men aboard has been lost at sea. https://t.co/42zaIG48zn — CBC News (@CBCNews) June 22, 2023

During the 1990s, Cameron, 68, took on the exciting role of a deep-sea explorer while working on his blockbuster hit, Titanic. He shared his theories with Cooper, 56, about the challenges that the submarine encountered during its dive to the wreckage.

“The only scenario that I could come up with in my mind that could account for that was an implosion. A shock wave event so powerful that it actually took out a secondary system that has its own pressure vessel and its own battery power supply, which is the transponder that the ship uses to track where the sub is. So I was thinking of implosion then. That’s Monday morning,” he shared.

After extensive research and receiving “confirmation that there was some kind of loud noise consistent with an implosion event,” Cameron “let all of my inner circle of people know that we had lost our comrades, and I encouraged everybody to raise a glass in their own on Monday.”

Cameron expressed his desire for a comprehensive investigation to be carried out, with the aim of providing valuable insights to the deep submergence community and other interested parties.