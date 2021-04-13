An FBI field office director located in the Upstate New York section sexually harassed eight female subordinates and then asked one of them to have sex with him in a conference room. According to a report, James Hendricks, who left the FBI’s field office in Albany in 2018, supervised more than 200 agents and several other FBI employees. But according to his colleagues, they now allege that he was a very “skilled predator” who leered about women and touched them inappropriately. This according to a 52-page office of Inspector General report that was obtained by the Associated Press.

Hendricks’ name was blacked out in the report, but law enforcement sources familiar with the case identified him as a now-retired FBI leader in the Federal Report that was obtained by the Freedom of Information Act. The alleged sexual harassments date back to his time at FBI headquarters, where he served as a Section Chief in the Weapons of Mass Destruction Directorate.

FBI Boss James Hendricks Sexually Harassed 8 Women

Six of his accusers were located in Albany, while two others stated that they were harassed by him in Washington DC. Some of his colleagues stated that he was routinely inappropriate around attractive women co-workers, and became super “giddy” in their presents believing he was “incapable of stopping himself.” One woman even carried a ruler at FBI headquarters in order to smack Hendricks’ hand away whenever he groped her breasts and legs.

A second accuser stated that the “FBI Boss” tugged on her ear and then kissed her cheek while at a closed-door meeting. According to OIG Report, which serves as the Justice Department’s Internal Watchdog, Hendricks joined the FBI back in 1998 and was among several senior officers who avoided discipline and retired with full benefits last year despite there being several sexual misconduct claims against him being sustained today. The Associated Press reported that one woman had accused Hendricks of pressuring her into a sexual relationship, claiming that he could “push out” those who crossed him. According to the report, “He was in a powerful position, and she worried about what he would do if she did not respond to his advances.”

FBI Boss of Albany Field Office was a ‘Skilled Predator’

The former FBI director allegedly also asked a female subordinate to sit in the passenger seat of his car so he could “play with that beautiful hair.” The woman says that she didn’t report the incident to FBI officials since her work required his approval and she “wanted to be successful in the office.” OIG investigators stated that the 50-year-old now writes a law enforcement blog and didn’t respond to any messages seeking comment. But he did tell previous Federal investigators that his accusers had “exaggerated or misinterpreted his behavior.” He allegedly told investigators, “It’s an ugly, ugly laundry list of things that were said, and that’s really hurtful to me and it really just disappoints me.”

FBI officials have declined to discuss the Hendricks’ case but stated that the Bureau has a zero-tolerance policy for any sexual harassment and fosters a work environment where every employee is valued, respected, and protected.