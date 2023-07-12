James Webb Space Telescope Captures Amazing Image Of Nearby Stellar Nursery

The James Webb Space Telescope completed its first year of observations this week by capturing spectacular images of the closest star nursery to Earth.

A year after opening its 21-foot-wide gold-covered mirror, the $10 billion observatory caught images of the stellar nursery in the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, about 360 light years away in the celestial globe’s southern hemisphere. The region is home to about 50 young stars of equal or smaller size to our Sun.

The extreme radiation and orbital chaos of stellar nurseries like Rho Ophiuchi make these regions unlikely to host Earth-like planets capable of hosting life, which need stable suns and calm stellar environments. In dusty stellar nurseries with trillions of asteroids and comets constantly impacting each other, life is unlikely to evolve far.

Unlike its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope, JWST is not in low-Earth orbit 250 miles above our heads. The telescope actually orbits the Sun a million miles from our planet in an area known as the second Lagrangian (L2) point. Earth has five of these points, which are areas in space where the gravitational pull of the Sun and Earth balance so that the telescope is always remains within line-of-sight of Earth. By orbiting in the L2 point, the telescope can remain in constant communication with astronomers year-round.

JWST is unique in that the telescope is so large, it had to be designed as an infrared observatory. This is because the light from the objects it observes has been stretched by the expansion of the universe far into the infrared spectrum. If JWST were designed as a visible-wavelength telescope like Hubble, its distant images would appear as largely-empty black voids to the human eye. So to let us Earth-bound humans marvel at the pictures JWST returns, the infrared wavelengths of the images have to be shifted back into the range visible by our eyes.

Unlike the Hubble, which was close enough to Earth to be repaired and upgraded by astronauts, the James Webb Space Telescope is too far away to be fixed. Thus, it has a relatively short service life of only five years, compared to the Hubble, which has been in operation over 30 years. Scientists think they can keep the telescope in operation for 10 years, and it has enough fuel onboard to support other science missions for up to 20 years.