Jamie Foxx Spotted Smiling, Waving In First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization (Video)

It appears actor/comedian Jamie Foxx is recovering nicely.

Videos by Rare

As can be seen in a video obtained by TMZ, Foxx was recently out of the hospital and waving to fans while on a boat — marking his first public appearance since being released in May. A month before that, Foxx suffered what was believed to have been a stroke.

(TMZ/YouTube)

While his family kept matters private, fans started a hashtag that asked the world to “pray for Jamie.” And at this point, we still don’t know the specifics of Foxx’s health scare.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

“Still no word on what exactly happened to him that sent him to the ER in the first place, but the point is — he seems primed for a comeback,” TMZ wrote in announcing the video.

Foxx, 55, looked to be in good health on this day, as he smiled and seemed to pump his fist toward onlookers. He was accompanied by several others on the boat.

TMZ added that Foxx was also spotted out and about in Chicago and looked equally spry then, too.

Since being released from the hospital, Foxx is rumored to have been visiting a Chicago facility that specializes in strokes and brain injuries.

Foxx is surely a beloved actor, and it is great to see that he has made a speedy recovery. A stroke is no joke, and could have seriously impacted the rest of his life. Thank God!