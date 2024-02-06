Jason Aldean Mourns Loss of Fellow Country Star Toby Keith

Following the death of country superstar Toby Keith on February 5th, fellow country star Jason Aldean posted a heartfelt tribute on Twitter today.

Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

Aldean accompanied this message along with several photos of the two performing together in Oklahoma in October 2023, when Toby joined Aldean onstage to sing Keith’s hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy”.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 08: Jason Aldean and Toby Keith attend the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 08, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for BMI)