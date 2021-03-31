A new lawsuit alleges that Jeffrey Epstein raped and sexually abused a woman, and then threatened to feed to alligators, as well as have her 8-year-old son deported if she shared what he had done to her with anyone. The woman, known as Jane Doe, said that Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell abused and raped her for months in 2008 at his Palm Beach Florida mansion. According to the lawsuit she was 26-years-old at the time but was told to tell people that she was 17.

The suit stated that Epstein used his reputation as a billionaire in order to sexually traffic women to other powerful people, including one person who was identified to the woman as a local judge. He then ensured her silence by saying he had connections with ICE and the FBI.

Epstein Threatened to Feed a Victim to Alligators

The lawsuit was filed on March 22nd and was reported by Julie Brown in the Miami Herald. It named Richard the Kahn and Darren K. Indyke as the defendants. The two men are in charge of managing the state which has now paid out tens of millions of dollars to accusers. Justice Department prosecutors in the US Virgin Islands have also indicted Kahn and Indyke, alleging that they also participated in the sex trafficking scheme. Epstein first pleaded guilty to sex crimes in Florida State court back in 2008 and spent one year in jail under supervised release. Federal prosecutors in the southern district of New York charged him again in 2019 for other sex trafficking crimes, but he died by suicide in jail ahead of his trial.

Prosecutors arrested Maxwell last year alleging that she also participated and his sex trafficking scheme and lied about it in a disposition. This week prosecutors filed a superseding indictment against her saying that her sex trafficking work lasted longer and involved more victims than it was alleged. According to the new lawsuit, Maxwell recruiter the young woman for a purported job interview at Epstein’s Palm Beach Home in 2008. while there, Epstein allegedly raped her and force her to accept $200 in compensation. The lawsuit states that when the accuser said she would call the Police, Maxwell appeared to call the police from her cell.

The lawsuit states, “Shortly thereafter, two individuals, who claimed to be police officers, arrived and threatened to arrest Plaintiff and charge her with prostitution. They also threatened to take her young son away, and have Plaintiff and/or her son deported.”

Immediately afterward, both Maxwell and Epstein drove the woman and her son to a “large body of water that was infested with alligators” to threaten her. The lawsuit continued, “Epstein then ushered the Plaintiff to the body of water and told her in explicit detail that, as had happened to other girls in the past, she would end up in this body of water and be devoured by the alligators, should she ever reveal what Epstein had done to her.”

It also noted that the woman was worried that Epstein would follow through on the threat until she learned that he had passed away. With Maxwell’s assistance, they then forced a woman to submit to rape and sexual assault from other men for the next five months.

In May 2008, the lawsuit claims that the sex offender then forced the rape victim to submit to “unwanted and unnecessary vaginal surgery for the ostensible purpose of tightening her vagina and creating the false impression that she was a virgin for a ‘high profile’ client.” Unfortunately, according to court documents, the procedure was botched leaving the accuser disabled and mutilated. Epstein allegedly also tricked users to hide some of his secrets.

Back in April 2008 ahead of his plea deal for a separate sex crime he “compelled Plaintiff to keep in her house a locked box with property that Epstein purportedly owned” before Maxwell picked it up from her a month later. The lawsuit noted that Epstein forced the woman to hold onto wires, burner phones, and other electronic devices for safekeeping that Epstein was hiding from law enforcement authorities.