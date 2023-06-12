Jenna Bush Hager Opens Up About Why She and Her Daughters Don’t Use a Scale

Monday’s episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna was full of surprises. One of the most interesting moments was when the 41-year-old co-host shared a funny story about her daughter, Mila. Apparently, since Bush Hager doesn’t own a scale at home, Mila didn’t know what it was when they stumbled upon one.

Videos by Rare

House Rules

“I had this really weird thing this weekend. We were staying at a little cottage at a friend’s for a week, so my kids can go to their camp with their old pals,” Hager shared. “And there was a scale. I was in the bathroom and Mila was like, ‘What is that?’ Because I don’t own a scale.”

Mila’s curiosity was sparked when Hager taught her about scales. She went on a weighing spree, measuring everything in sight – and that included Holly, the family cat. To everyone’s surprise, Holly tipped the scale at a hearty 14 pounds.

When discussing why she’s chosen not to keep a scale in her home, Bush Hager stated, “I don’t want to be beholden to some number on a machine. That makes me feel bad.”

Healthy Habits

In March 2022, Hager shared details about her fitness journey. She revealed that “it was time” for her to prioritize her physical health, and she explained why.

“I had three kids. My youngest is two. It’s just sort of the progression of getting back into fighting shape,” she shared.

“I have friends who meet me a couple of days a week in my building and I work out with this incredible woman who was a [New York] Knicks dancer,” she continued. “So, yes. There is dancing. There [are] ab workouts, which frankly [I] did not have an ab before we started doing it, but I found one little ab down in there.”