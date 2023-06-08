Jenna Jameson and Jessi Lawless Have Tied The Knot : ‘I Found the Person I Should Have Always Been With’

The former adult star, 49, married her girlfriend Jessi Lawless, 40, at a ceremony in Las vegas on May 23.

Las Vegas Love

“I found the person that I truly should have always been with,” Jameson shared with people.

“I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it’s selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children,” she continued. “And now that I’ve really found myself, I’m just accepting of everything that I feel inside and don’t shove everything down.”

The couple exchanged their vows at Little Church of the West. The location is sentimental to Jameson. It’s where her parents were married. The newlyweds have a larger celebration scheduled, but for right now, they “run and gunned it,” Lawless shared, “Very Las Vegas.”

Ring of Fire by Johnny Cash played as Jameson walked down the aisle. She wore a short, white dress and a long veil. She paired the ensemble with pink platforms and pink hair.

“My father walked Jenna down the aisle, since her father passed away,” added Lawless, who sported a black suit for the wedding.

“I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there. I looked at my dad and said, ‘Dad, go walk Jenna down the aisle right now.'”

Wedding Bells

There was a Johnny Cash impersonator to officiate the ceremony. The couple took a tour around Vegas in a rented neon green Lamborghini.

“We went up to Red Rock [Canyon] and drove through there and took some pictures and we just hung out with our family and had fun,” Lawless shared.

Jameson describes the partnership as “very different,” but they make a good team.

“I’m kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions,” Jameson shared. “I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it’s a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a**.”