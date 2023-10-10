Jewelry Store Clerk Opens Fire, Sends Would-Be Thieves Running for Lives

A group of jewelry store thieves didn’t get any jewelry but they probably did get a whole lot more than they ever wanted. All were sent running for their lives after an employee at the store in Manhattan Beach, Calif., grabbed a gun and started firing at the smash-and-grab suspects.

Videos by Rare

Police later responded to the attempted robbery at Prestige Jewelers in the 3000 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard.

“Five suspects, who were described as wearing hooded sweatshirts, used hammers to smash jewelry showcases, and an employee of the store responded by using a firearm to shoot toward the suspects,” Manhattan Beach police said in a news release.

The suspects did manage to make off with some merchandise, though not nearly as much as they wanted. Police are believed to have several leads in their pursuit.

No one was injured in the incident.

Security cameras caught some would-be jewelry store robbers in action before an employee began shooting at them. (MBPD via KTLA)

Per KTLA:

“After an intensive investigation into the most recent robbery, Gardena Police in cooperation with officers from Manhattan Beach, arrested one of the men involved in the smash-and-grab incident on Monday, the departments said in a joint release.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the robbery or has information about the incident is urged to contact MBPD Detective Hartnell at 310-802-5127 or the department’s tip line at 310-802-5171 for those wishing to remain anonymous.”

The clerk was not charged with any crime, as the individual was deemed to be defending the store and perhaps the other customers.