Jill Biden Celebrates Disrespectful White House Pride Party (Video)

America’s First Lady Jill Biden spoke at the Parents, Family, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG) national conference this week, and she could not restrain her excitement about the recent White House Pride Month festivities.

“And just a few months ago, we hosted – and maybe some of you were there – the largest Pride Month celebration ever held at the White House!!!” announced the First Lady to the loud cheers of the crowd.

Jill Biden, Ed.D., brags about hosting "the largest pride month celebration ever held at the White House" — which drew controversy after trans attendees posed for topless photos and pride flags were displayed with precedence over American flags pic.twitter.com/6NJIUqT473 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

The White House Pride Month celebration was topped off by a huge party on the White House lawn, where nobody did anything violent, and nobody was injured. It was a “mostly peaceful” party. The only casualty was the dignity of the United States of America, which was murdered. And it started with this:

To the average person this isn’t a big deal. The US flag is supposed to be in the center to represent the primacy of America’s foundational values over everything else. The Pride flag could be on either side, or on both sides. If I saw this in someone’s backyard, it wouldn’t ruffle my feathers.

But this was done by the Biden White House, which means it wasn’t an accident. So either the Biden and the Democrats were purposefully giving the middle finger to America, or Biden’s White House is filled with people who never cared enough about America to have learned how to respect its flag.

