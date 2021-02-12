Dr. Jill Biden is certainly trying to put some smiles on everyone’s faces, and this just proves it. Several reporters noticed early Friday morning some new structures on the North Lawn of the White House, which were large hearts installed by first lady Dr. Jill Biden. According to her office, they are her surprise Valentine messages to the country during the Coronavirus pandemic. The red, pink, and white hearts are modeled after “conversation hearts.”

Through a statement to reporters, the first lady’s office stated that the hearts are referenced “back to the days of sharing candy hearts between friends and family.” The statement added, “As you may know, the First Lady is known for her sense of humor, love of surprises, and celebrating traditions, especially with her family. Valentine’s Day has always been one of her favorite holidays. Sending messages of healing, unity, hope and compassion, this is her Valentine to the country.”

Love, Jill!

Healing

Courage

Love

Compassion

Gratitude

Peace

Amor

Strength

Kindness

Family

Unity Love, Jill pic.twitter.com/y5Y6BDGHUT — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2021

Several videos and photos were taken on Friday morning showing the first lady and President Joe Biden taking a morning stroll on the lawn with their dogs Champ and Major. President Joe Biden told reporters that Valentine’s Day is a very big day in his family since it is Dr. Biden’s favorite holiday. When asked by reporters what had inspired her to install these adorable Valentine hearts, Dr. Biden stated, “I just wanted some joy and I think just, with the pandemic, everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope. That’s all.”

The president recalled his first Valentine’s Day as vice-president saying that his wife had actually put a heart in each windowpane of his office that said, “Joe loves Jill.” When they asked him what his gifts for Valentine’s Day were for his wife, he pointed out that the holiday is still two days away, jokingly telling reporters that he wasn’t telling them. The installment of the Valentine’s Day hearts come after Dr. Biden visited the national guard troops that were stationed outside the US Capitol during the presidential inauguration, and gave them cookies and a thank you for their service.

