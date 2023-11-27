Jim Breuer Talks Biden, Anti-Trump Hysteria, And Wokeness In Electric New Comedy Special

Comedian Jim Breuer, who was once a member of the cast of Saturday Night Live from 1995-1998, and appeared in classic films like Dave Chappelle’s Half Baked, is currently on a stand-up comedy tour called ‘Survival with Laughter’.

As part of that tour, Breuer has released a full hour and twenty minute standup special on his Youtube channel, Jim Breuer’s Breuniverse, just three days ago entitled ‘Country Boy Will Survive‘. This reporter had the joy of watching the entire special over the Thanksgiving holiday, and have the delight of reporting that it is among the funniest stand-up specials that I have seen in recent memory.

In less than three full days, the special has already received over 325,000 views. You can watch that full stand-up special below…

Breuer has an extremely unique physical style, often twisting and contorting his face and body to exaggerate the hilarious stories that he tells. Within this special, he addresses everything from the hysteria surrounding the Mainstream Media’s obsession with former President Donald Trump, to a disastrous vacation he took with his family to Hawaii.

Breuer, unlike many comedians today, is unafraid to address the hypocrisy of the mainstream media. Being a seasoned veteran of the comedy world, Breuer doesn’t need the approval of the elitists that control the entertainment industry in Los Angeles or New York, and it shows in his work.

Though he may be entirely frank about his opinions, nothing comes across as ‘forced’. He is not driving a narrative, or attempting to persuade the audience into voting a certain way… Just simply making them laugh.

I encourage all of our readers to check out Breuer’s upcoming tour dates on his website JimBreuer.com. If Breuer is in your area, go see his show! Comedians who are unafraid to speak the truth, while simultaneously being hilarious and making us laugh deserve our full support.

We applaud Jim Breuer for this fantastic special!