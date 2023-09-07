Jimmy Fallon Is Being Cancelled

Allegations of “erratic” behavior and creating a “toxic” workplace have comedian Jimmy Fallon under fire and putting his future as host of The Tonight Show in doubt.

Videos by Rare

No less than 14 former employees and two current staffers are among those who have made the accusations to Rolling Stone, with some saying they had to quit their jobs on the show for he sake of their mental health.

Others spoke of “crying rooms,” where employees go when Fallon berates them. These rooms, per the report, were unknown to Fallon — but his staffers felt they needed them.

Jimmy Fallon attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. (Getty)

One specific example came when Jerry Seinfeld appeared on the program, Newsweek relayed.

“Two staffers also alleged that a crew member handling cue cards on the set was ‘scolded’ by Fallon in the midst of his interview with fellow comedian Jerry Seinfeld. According to the employees, Seinfeld told Fallon to apologize to the staffer, which he did,” Newsweek wrote.

“This moment, they said, did not make it to screens.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for NBC defended The Tonight Show, without mentioning Fallon directly.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority.

“As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate,” the spokesperson said. “As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behavior inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

Newsweek added:

Per the report, some of the former staffers said that they had quit the show for the sake of their mental health, while others disclosed that they had been fired. According to the report, emails were reviewed alleging to show Fallon berating staff, as well as photographs of notes handing down harsh assessments on staffers’ work.

How this unfolds from here remains to be seen. But for now, it’s not looking real good for Fallon, it seems.