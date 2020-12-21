President-elect Joe Biden has officially received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine publicly. He was vaccinated for the novel coronavirus in hopes Americans trust the vaccine as doses are being distributed across the country. Tabe Masa, a nurse practitioner at Christianacare Hospital located in Delaware, administered the first dose of the vaccine to Biden on his left arm, which is produced by Pfizer and BioNtech. Wearing a black face mask, Biden noted, “I am doing this to demonstrate that people should be prepared when it’s available to take the vaccine. There’s nothing to worry about.”

He went on to thank Frontline healthcare workers and scientists, giving credit to the Trump Administration for Operation Warp Speed, which is a program that is aimed at speeding the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. He then told Americans to take the advice of Public Health experts by social distancing, urged them to wear a face mask, and avoid travel during the holidays. He noted, “we’re still in the thick of this.”

Joe Biden Receives The First Dose of COVID Vaccine

Biden became the latest US political leader to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccination. Last week Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence received it publicly at a White House event aiming to assure Americans the vaccine is safe, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Biden’s wife and future first lady, Dr. Jill Biden also received the vaccine. Both will need a second and final dose of that vaccine in around three weeks.

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris is said to take the coronavirus-19 vaccination later this week. President Donald Trump, who recovered from the virus in October, has no immediate plans to get the COVID-19 vaccine but said that he expects to receive it at an appropriate time. Ever since the election results, Trump has been notably absent from the public eye since the vaccines were distributed. Adam Brett Giroir, who is the White House’s testing czar, encouraged Republican President Trump to receive the vaccine for his health and safety, “and also to generate more confidence among the people who follow him so closely.”

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “Wear a Mask”

URGENT: #WearAMask#COVID19 cases, hospitalizations, & deaths are rising rapidly. A 😷mask helps protect you & others. For the best protection, also ↔ stay 6️ ft apart, 🚫avoid crowds & poorly ventilated spaces, 🖐wash your hands often. Advertisement Do your part: https://t.co/tt49zOn1hf pic.twitter.com/LQ3jUUHPDS — CDC (@CDCgov) December 21, 2020

The Food and Drug Administration, FDA, approved the second COVID-19 vaccination, which is produced by Moderna, for emergency use with the first shipments going out on Monday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, along with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Frontline workers, and the National Institute of Health Director Francis Collins are expected to receive the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday morning. The breakthrough of the COVID-19 vaccine is a bright light in the battle against a pandemic, which worsened significantly in recent weeks, and cases have surged across the country. In the United States, there have been nearly 18 million coronavirus cases and there have been more than 318,000 deaths from coronavirus since the pandemic hit in early 2020.