Biden Makes No Sense, Embarrasses Himself During September Jobs Report Remarks (Video)

During President Joe Biden’s remarks on the September jobs report, he seemed to have trouble explaining why Americans do not approve of his economic plan. Joe started the meeting by saying that he had “good news” for everyone.

Videos by Rare

The President then went on an alarming rant, saying, “You turn on the television, and there isn’t a whole lot about a boy saves dog because he swims in the lake, you know… you know… it’s about someone pushed the dog in the lake… I get it, but…”

See this clip of Joe below…

Joe Biden struggles to explain why Americans do not approve of his economic plan.. pic.twitter.com/3Gj8q01YfT — Rare (@Rare) October 6, 2023

Joe goes on to claim that most Americans know that they are in a better financial situation than they were when he took office. The average American has been forced to pay higher prices for almost everything, from gas to groceries, since the Biden Administration took over. Joe consistently takes the stand in his speeches and asserts that everything is fine. Meanwhile, the United States’ southern border remains open, inflation continues to surge, and billions of dollars are being stolen from the American people and sent overseas.

Until America is able to rid itself of tyrants like those involved in the Biden Administration, there will continue to be a significant disconnect between the policies of the ruling class and the average American. In the meantime, we can only expect this disconnect to continue growing, leaving an increasing number of Americans behind as the ruling class becomes more and more powerful.