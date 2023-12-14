Joe Rogan: Madonna Looks Like She’s Wearing a Diaper

Podcasting star Joe Rogan admittedly had a crush on Madonna when he was in high school. That was the 1980s. Now? Yeah, not so much.

Rogan pointed out that Madonna, 65, is dressing quite differently these days.

Rogan — speaking on his podcast and addressing Derek from More Plates More Dates and producer Jamie Vernon — said Madonna is looking like a big baby. Or may be dressing like one.

“Have you seen the Madonna videos of her on tour now? Imma send this to you cuz it’s f***ing bananas, Rogan said while sharing a video. “Like, I don’t know what the hell she’s doing, but it is very strange… I mean, it looks like she’s wearing a f***ing diaper.”

Rogan wasn’t finished.

“This is something that’s, this is madness. I mean, like, she’s thin. I bet her body would look good if she just was this 65-year-old woman who’s thin and fit,” he said. “But instead, look at her bu**. What’s going on there? That is so insane. It’s so insane because, first of all, it doesn’t make sense. You could not develop an a** like that and have such thin thighs.”

Essentially Sports added:

Furthermore, Joe also noticed that the American singer does not use the stage during her performances like she did when she was young. He claimed that she looked like she was getting old and ill. “When she moves around on stage now, she moves like someone with arthritis,” the JRE host added. https://www.essentiallysports.com/ufc-mma-news-unsettling-fact-about-sixty-five-year-old-madonnas-physique-leaves-joe-rogan-extremely-disturbed-bet-her-body-would/

Madonna? The pop icon? In a diaper? Say it ain’t so, Joe.