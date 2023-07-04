Joey Chestnut Looks to Repeat as Hot Dog-Chomping Champ

Well, it’s the Fourth of July, which can only mean one thing.

That’s right, it’s time for the annual hot dog eating contest. No, not the local one that takes place at the county fair. We’re talking about the biggie — as in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island in Brooklyn, New York.

If you eat hot dogs, quickly, and lots of them, then this is your Super Bowl.

That is, if you can get that far. And if you can, you will still have to try to overtake Joey Chestnut, the Tom Brady of downing all-beef franks.

Chestnut is of course the reigning champion, putting away 63 hot dogs in a matter of moments last year. Yes, 63. ‘

Per CBS, that’s 10,710 calories. Of course, those hot dogs also came with buns. So you can add in another 8,190 calories — bringing the total to 18,900.

Even without buns, that’s more calories than the average American eats in a week. That’s true even during a week that features a holiday such as the Fourth. Heck, it’s more than most people eat during Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve combined.

Anyway, you get the idea.

Or do you really? For instance, as CBS noted, “Nathan’s natural casing beef franks also include 16 grams of total fat and 480 milligrams of sodium per dog — so one hot dog accounts for about 21% of your daily recommended values for each. “

Imagine eating 63 of them.

Frankly (pun intended), most people don’t eat 63 hot dogs in a year. That’s not an official number — just a pretty safe bet.

But you don’t get to be a legend in your game by being like most people. You have to train hard, suffer your way to the finish line, and have some mental fortitude and natural ability. You need to have a gift.

So, think you have what it takes?

Well don’t be a whiner. Get out there, give it your all and you just might be a big weiner … er, winner.