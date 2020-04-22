An Amber Alert has been issued by Virginia State Police for three missing children who are believed to be in “extreme danger.” According to authorities, on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department, the alert was issued for a child abduction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m.

The children are 6-year-old Cameron Allison with brown hair and brown eyes, 6-year-old Emma Allison with brown hair and brown eyes, and 21-month-old Colin Allison with blonde hair and blue eyes. All three were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia.

According to authorities, John Varion Allison was the one who abducted the children. The white male stands at 5 foot 9 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes, weighing 185 pounds. Authorities were able to release information about his vehicle, and believe he was driving either a 1999 four-door Maroon Chevrolet Suburban SUV with Virginia Registration of VVU-3796 or a 2006 Maroon Cadillac 4 door car with Virginia registration VMV-8238. Unfortunately, there have been no further details released by authorities.

Authorities believe Allison might be in the company of his wife Ruby Marie Allison. The white female stands around 5 foot 3 inches with light brown hair, brown eyes, and weighs around 160 pounds. Authorities are asking the public to contact the Roanoke County Police Department at 540-777-8798, 540-777-8799, The Roanoke County Social Services, or the Virginia State Police if you come across the vehicles or any of the suspects.

PLEASE SHARE: These children are believed to have been abducted by their parents–John Varion Allison and Ruby Marie Allison–and are believed to be in extreme danger, according to police. https://t.co/5BfvxvmTnj Advertisement — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) April 22, 2020

Amber alerts, or child abduction emergency alert, is a message disturbed by a child abduction alert system to ask the public for help in finding any children who might have been subjected. Usually, these alerts are distributed via a public radio station, satellite radio, intent radio, television station, or text messages. Citizens are able to see an Amber alert if the action occurred in a particular location where the child had recently been seen and was abducted. The alerts are u usually conducted if a child is at risk of serious injury or death.