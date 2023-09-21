John Grisham, Other Famous Authors Suing OpenAI

Legendary writer John Grisham is among 17 authors suing OpenAI for what they are calling “systematic theft on a mass scale” and claiming artificial intelligence programs are using their copyrighted material without permission.

Jodi Picoult and George R.R. Martin are also among the authors involved as writers everywhere are taking legal action against OpenAI for the same reasons.

“It is imperative that we stop this theft in its tracks or we will destroy our incredible literary culture, which feeds many other creative industries in the U.S.,” Authors Guild CEO Mary Rasenberger said in a statement. “Great books are generally written by those who spend their careers and, indeed, their lives, learning and perfecting their crafts. To preserve our literature, authors must have the ability to control if and how their works are used by generative AI.”

In this photo illustration a Open AI logo is displayed on a smartphone and in the background. (Getty)

An OpenAI spokesperson responded to the legal action by saying in a statement that the company respects “the rights of writers and authors, and believe they should benefit from AI technology.

“We’re having productive conversations with many creators around the world, including the Authors Guild, and have been working cooperatively to understand and discuss their concerns about AI. We’re optimistic we will continue to find mutually beneficial ways to work together to help people utilize new technology in a rich content ecosystem,” the statement reads.

Per The Associated Press:

“In papers filed Tuesday in federal court in New York, the authors alleged ‘flagrant and harmful infringements of plaintiffs’ registered copyrights’ and called the ChatGPT program a ‘massive commercial enterprise’ that is reliant upon ‘systematic theft on a mass scale.’

“… The lawsuit cites specific ChatGPT searches for each author, such as one for Martin that alleges the program generated ‘an infringing, unauthorized, and detailed outline for a prequel’ to A Game of Thrones that was titled A Dawn of Direwolves and used ‘the same characters from Martin’s existing books in the series A Song of Ice and Fire.'”