John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler Says Dog Saved Her During ‘Mental Health Breakdown’ Amid Divorce

Tendler completed an essay for Elle offering a loving tribute to her dog, Petunia, who passed away back in April. She said that she depended on her pup during major crises.

Puppy Love

“Petunia and I moved to Connecticut in December 2020, in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage,” she shared. “We fused even more deeply together in an attuned and totally symbiotic relationship. She never let me out of her sight.”

Tendler says that Petunia offered her the “deepest kind of love I had ever known.”

“My mental health hinged wholly on my dog,” she continued in the essay. “When I was hospitalized for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living. Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.”

Tendler and Mulaney tied the knot in 2014. They split a few years later in 2021. The news broke after John checked himself in rehab for an addiction relapse in late 2020.

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” Tendler shared in a statement at the time of the announcement. “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Moving On

A few days later, rumors began to spread that Mulaney was dating actress Olivia Munn. In September 2021, Mulaney shared on Late Night With Seth Meyers that Munn was expecting a baby.

Tendler poured herself into her art after the split. She displayed her photographs Rooms in the First House at the Other Art Fair in Brooklyn and Los Angeles.

In another part of the essay, Tendler talked about the life she shared with Petunia.

“She was my constant through marriage, four moves, graduate school, a career change (or two), a mental health crisis, a divorce, and finally a reinvention,” she wrote.