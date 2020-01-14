A convicted sex offender, who apparently identifies as an 8-year-old girl, will spend at least a decade in prison for dozen of images of child pornography found on his home computer. Yes, this 45-year-old man is claiming he is an 8-year-old. WHAT! This man was born in 1974, how in the world does he think he’s an 8-year-old? Someone give him an evaluation because he is a lunatic.

According to authorities, Joseph Gobrick claims the images were computer-animated and they are “protected under the First Amendment.” At his sentencing, Gobrick stated he has “always been an 8-year-old girl and even my drawings and fantasies, I am always an 8-year-old girl.” Authorities were able to identify eight child victims in pornography recovered from Gobrick’s computer. Some of the photos depicted children between the ages of infant and 5 years of age being sexually assaulted.

Joseph Gobrick, who was born in 1974 & identifies as an 8-year-old female, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of pornography that showed children as young as infants being sexually abused. She claimed content was protected by free speech. https://t.co/kn0XkUrGN4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 12, 2020

Kent County Assistant Prosecutor Daniel Helmer called Gobrick a danger to the public. He stated, “Even during the trial, the defendant continued to draw, talking about raping babies in the Kent County Jail and making other statements about how this is his constitutional right to continue to do so.” Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul Denenfeld sentenced Gobrick to between 10 and 20 years in prison.

“Based on everything he’s said and done, including bragging about what he was drawing in his cell, he obviously doesn’t think child sexually abusive material is wrong,’’ the judge noted. “This isn’t just virtual stuff — this is also real people being harmed.”

Authorities stated the case was more than bizarre in the first place. At a bench trial, the pedophile fired his court-appointed attorney and decided to represent himself. He argued that the photos found on his computer were created using an image manipulation program and that they were protected under the First Amendment. He was found guilty of three counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity and using a computer to commit a crime.

Man defends child porn collection, claims to be an 8-year-old girl https://t.co/UJSMWvgIuC — 13 On Your Side (@wzzm13) January 9, 2020

Despite the evidence, Gobrick continued to maintain his innocence at sentencing and quickly challenged the legality of his prosecution. comparing his case to the Nazi concentration camp in Southern Poland, he stated, “Under the law, Auschwitz was legal. What you’re doing here is wrong, just as Auschwitz was.’’ The convicted sex offender from New York was arrested in 2018 after a 17-year-old Ohio girl listed as endangered and missing was found at his Grand Rapids home. That’s when investigators found child pornography on his computers.

Court records show Gobrick also has a 2001 sexual abuse conviction out of New York and contends that he is not sexually attracted to children in any way. He told the judge, “I would no sooner have sex with a child than you would with a rattlesnake. It’s just not safe.” Sounds to me like this man needs to be locked up asap, for the rest of his life. Who knows what else he’s capable of.