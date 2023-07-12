Judge Awards $485 Million to Girl, 8, in Sexual Abuse Case

An Albuquerque Judge awarded $485 million to an 8-year old female victim of sexual abuse crimes, following after a lawsuit that named Acadia Health, the Youth Family Centered Services of New Mexico and something known as the Desert Hills Facility among those responsible.

Also named was Clarence Garcia, who is at the center of the suit. Garcia, 66, was a foster parent in New Mexico who allegedly sexually abused the girl while she she was in his care. The lawsuit states that FamilyWorks knew of Garcia’s previous history of sexual abuse, yet placed the victim in his care, anyway.

Garcia pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual contact with a minor in January, per KOB4 TV. The girl named in the lawsuit was included in that plea.

The District Attorney’s Office said children involved in those cases agreed to the plea in order to avoid reliving their sexual abuse in court. At the time, Garcia was sentenced to 40 years probation.

A few months later, however, he was found to have violated the probation and is now facing up to 42 years in prison. The lawsuit claimed Garcia repeatedly sexually abused the 8-year-old victim while on probation.

“Court documents show probation officers found prohibited Facebook accounts, bags of children’s stuffed animals, and a yoga book with ‘young children in suggestive poses,'” KOB4 reported.

The $485 million awarded to the victim will be paid out by Acadia Health and its subsidiaries, court documents show.