Jury Convicts School Shooter’s Mother of Involuntary Manslaughter

A Michigan jury has convicted the mother of a school shooter of involuntary manslaughter in a first-of-its-kind trial to determine a parent’s responsibility in their child’s crime.

Prosecutors said Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of Ethan Crumbley, had a duty to prevent her son from harming others. She was accused of failing to secure a gun at home and failing to seek help for her son’s obvious mental health struggles.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 years old when he shot and killed four students at Oxford High School in Pontiac, Michigan, in 2021.

The Associated Press reports:

The morning of Nov. 30, 2021, school staff members were concerned about a violent drawing of a gun, bullet and wounded man, accompanied by desperate phrases, on Ethan Crumbley’s math assignment. He was allowed to stay in school following a meeting with his parents, who didn’t take him home. A few hours later, Ethan Crumbley pulled a handgun from his backpack and shot 10 students and a teacher, killing four peers. No one had checked the backpack. The gun was the Sig Sauer 9mm his father, James Crumbley, purchased with him just four days earlier. Jennifer Crumbley took her son to a shooting range that same weekend. “You’re the last adult to have possession of that gun,” assistant prosecutor Marc Keast said while cross-examining Jennifer Crumbley last week. “You saw your son shoot the last practice round before the (school) shooting on Nov. 30. You saw how he stood. … He knew how to use the gun.” The teen’s mom replied, “Yes, he did.”

Jennifer Crumbley, the mother of a Michigan school shooter, listens in during in her trial. (Getty)

Ethan Crumbley is now 17 and is serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to murder and terrorism.

Jennifer and James Crumbley, Ethan’s parents, are the first set of parents to be charged in a school shooting committed by their child. James Crumbley goes to trial next month.

ABC News reported the following bit of stunning news:

“In text messages she sent after the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley told a man she was having an affair with — long-time friend Brian Meloche — that the shooting ‘could have been prevented’ and that the school should not have allowed him to return to class.”