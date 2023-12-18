Kamala Harris Embarrasses Herself, Dances And Shakes At Howard University Football Game (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris attended a football game for Howard University on Saturday night. While the cameras focused on her, the Vice President could be seen shaking and dancing to the music playing the arena.

Videos by Rare

It appears that this Vice President is cutting loose, which is interesting, because we’re not exactly sure what she does on a day-to-day basis, besides maybe clean up after Joe Biden.

I guess being Vice President isn’t enough, Kamala simply needs more attention. Perhaps, this is why she is widely considered the most insufferable human being to ever serve as Vice President of the United States. While other may have been more purely evil, Harris is simply unbearable.

See a clip of the VP getting down at a Howard University football game below…

"Border czar" Kamala Harris has time for this, but not the southern border? 10K+ illegal immigrants crossed every single day this week and that doesn't even include the "gotaways." Her last trip there was 904 days ago. pic.twitter.com/W7dCxKVC6b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 17, 2023

Simply ridiculous.