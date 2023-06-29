Kamala Harris: “I’m A Space Geek!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris is still stuck on space! We covered a speech Harris gave back in January of 2023 here at Rare. In the speech, Harris rants endlessly about astronauts and space.

Harris was even busted early on in her Vice Presidency for using child actors in a self-promotional video. See a clip of that below…

FLASHBACK: In October 2021, Vice President Harris came under fire for using child actors in a video promoting her work with the space program.pic.twitter.com/Ps9jgV1xSt — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 29, 2023

Recently, Harris once again told everybody how much she loves space, declaring “I’m a space geek!” See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: “I am a space geek.” pic.twitter.com/2csOEXZPW0 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 29, 2023

Harris previously told astronauts on the International Space Station that she is a “space nerd” in September of 2022. See a clip of that moment below…

The only space Kamala Harris should be focused on is the empty space where her brain should be! Daily Mail reported on this ‘space nerd’ comment at the time, saying….

Space nerd’ Kamala Harris on Friday got cut off from her call with astronauts aboard the International Space Station when it orbited out of range. The vice president, who chairs the National Space Council, was in Houston to lead a meeting of the group. Ahead of the sit-down, she held an earth-to-space call with astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins. But it turns out phone service can be as much of a problem in outer space as well as on planet Earth. As Harris was asking the astronauts what advice they’d give to students interested in careers in aerospace, the call went silent when the station moved out of range. ‘We passed out of range of our tracking and data relay satellite system,’ a NASA announcer explained of the silence. The call lasted under eight minutes. Harris spoke to the astronauts via a black phone at the flight directors desk at Mission Control in Houston, Texas. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11197525/Kamala-Harris-says-shes-space-nerd-getting-cut-call-NASA-astronauts.html