Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Ruled Out For Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs have ruled out all-pro guard Joe Thuney for the Super Bowl, dealing a significant blow to the Chiefs pass protection in the biggest game of the year. Thuney was ruled out for the game with a pectoral injury.

Videos by Rare

Patrick Mahomes will be without his best pass protector, and Isiah Pacheco will be without his best run blocker, possibly handing an advantage to a 49er defense that ranked among the best in the league in 2023.

ESPN reports on this update…

LAS VEGAS — The Kansas City Chiefs will play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers without All-Pro guard Joe Thuney because of a pectoral injury. Thuney was injured during the Chiefs’ divisional round playoff victory over the Buffalo Bills. He didn’t play in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Chiefs held some hope heading to Las Vegas that Thuney could play in the Super Bowl, but he didn’t practice all week and the Chiefs listed him as out for the game on their final injury report of the week. He will be replaced in the starting lineup at left guard by Nick Allegretti, who started against the Ravens. In his five seasons with the Chiefs, Allegretti has started 13 regular-season games and four more in the postseason, including their Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2020 season https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/39493404/chiefs-lg-joe-thuney-super-bowl-lviii-pec-injury

Who will take home the Lombardi trophy on Sunday? For the Chiefs, things will be a little bit harder without their best offensive lineman.