‘Karate Kid’ Legend Dies Aged 59

Pat E. Johnson, who choreographed fights in the legendary 1980s film franchise ‘Karate Kid’ has reportedly died at the young age of 59. Johnson also trained the actors on the ‘Karate Kid’ films.

Variety reports on his death…

Pat E. Johnson, known for choreographing fights and training actors for “The Karate Kid” films, has died of natural causes at his Los Angeles home. He was 84.

Johnson’s niece Colleen Mary Johnson Summerville confirmed the news on Facebook, writing, “It is with a sad heart I’m sharing my Uncle Pat has passed this Sunday morning.”

Johnson held the title of ninth-degree black belt, putting his martial arts skills to use on the set of the beloved coming-of-age film “The Karate Kid” (1984), training actors including Pat Morita and Ralph Macchio. Morita’s Mr. Miyagi trains Macchio’s Daniel Larusso in the art of karate after bullies begin antagonizing him at his new school in Los Angeles.

Johnson taught Macchio the now-iconic crane kick which won Daniel the championship at the All Valley karate tournament in the first film. He also acted as referee in the film.

Johnson was born in Niagara Falls, New York in 1939. He was introduced to karate while serving as a U.S. army chaplain in Korea in 1963. He first learned Tang Soo Do, an ancient form of karate, and earned his black belt in a span of only 13 months.

https://variety.com/2023/film/news/pat-e-johnson-dead-karate-kid-1235781810/