Karine Jean-Pierre Says Americans Should Ignore Biden Corruption (Video)

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the House impeachment inquiry of her boss Joe Biden is based on absolutely nothing.

Videos by Rare

“And let me just say it’s a no evidence impeachment inquiry,” Jean-Pierre said on MSNBC. “It is baseless, there’s no evidence. Even Republicans in Congress have said there’s no evidence, it doesn’t exist. And so that’s the thing the American people need to also realize, there is nothing there.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, last month, on the Biden family corruption: "The American people need to also realize — there is nothing there!"



What about the $200K payment from the family business directly to Biden's personal bank account?pic.twitter.com/rLASAyZ4gF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2023

So not only is Biden’s impeachment inquiry “based on nothing,” Jean-Pierre says the American people need to realize that they should ignore those bank statements showing the Biden family having $17 million wired to them from Kazakh, Ukrainian, and Chinese interests.

Oh… and those IRS whistleblowers who revealed in their Congressional testimony that Joe Biden involved himself multiple times with his son Hunter’s Chinese business dealings, despite the president claiming otherwise? Americans should realize there’s nothing there, either.

By the way, when Joe Biden went on video and laughed about how he demanded that if Ukraine wanted $1 billion in aid, they had to fire the prosecutor who was looking into the energy company on which his son Hunter sat on their board of directors? Yeah, Karine Jean-Pierre says Americans need to realize that didn’t happen, either.

Admittedly, anybody who takes the position of White House press secretary under the Biden Administration is taking a risk to their personal reputation. But with her panache for telling ridiculous lies, and then saying Americans should ignore what’s directly in front of our faces, Karine Jean-Pierre has become the court jester of the Biden Administration.