Kelsea Ballerini Opens Up About Her Emotional Growth In The Past Year

The singer has been through quite a lot in the past year including her recent divorce from singer-songwriter Morgan Evans. She sat down with PEOPLE for a chat about her emotional growth.

Learning To Love

“I’m having a therapy session. Like, did I need this today? Maybe!”

Ballerini takes pride in being an open book in all aspects of her life. This quality helped her when she wrote her EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat in February, which is about the pain she experienced during her divorce.

“I feel like I’m playing catch up, really, since Rolling Up the Welcome Mat came out because I put out a proper record called Subject to Change in September, and that was an album that I spent two years on, and then obviously, I had a lot of life go on,” she shared. “I wrote about it ’cause that’s what I’ve always done since I was a kiddo.”

She credited her EP for being “the first time that I got back to a filterless way of making music. I just did it for me, selfishly. I really thought I would put it out and move on. It’s not happening that way, so I feel like I’m playing emotional catch-up in the best way.”

During her Heartfirst tour, which runs through the first week of July, Kelsea Ballerini performed the songs from her album live for the first time. She says the response to these songs are “hitting differently.”

“When I sing ‘Penthouse,’ it’s a guttural moment with every woman in the room relating to some heartbreak,” she shared. “I obviously wrote this EP about my divorce, but heartbreak is heartbreak and breakups are breakups. Heartbreak can feel so daunting and isolating when you’re in it, and to me, music is a way to connect. It’s a really healing thing.”

Putting Yourself First

Ballerini prioritizes the chiropractor and other forms of self-care.

“When I’m on the road, I feel a really big peace when I walk off stage because I’m like, ‘Okay, you showed up for people who showed up for you, and you did your job,'” she admitted. “I’ve reinvested in my real life really recently, and I feel like I have less people in my life, but the people I do have are pillars and safe and important.”

Ballerini says she’s also “really good at being alone again,” though this comfortability took “a hot minute.”

“I think being alone requires you to be comfortable with whatever’s going to come up in the quiet,” she added. “If you’re okay with whatever arises, then you’re fine. If you’re not comfortable being alone, it means that you’re probably running away from something.”

She says her perception of beauty has changed as well.

“I think beautiful to me is happy right now, and that is very subject to change,” she shared. “I used to think it was very aesthetic, and I think it’s much more internal now.”

When she was growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, Ballerini said she was a very shy child. As a teenager, she faced an eating disorder that she eventually got help for when she was 18 years old, after she had fainted several times.

“I’ve learned that conversation is key,” she said. “Whether it’s an eating disorder or something else you feel shame around, as soon as you say it out loud to someone you trust, it creates conversation and conversation creates community. When you have community, it’s much easier for people to hold you accountable and guide you through the next season of whatever that trauma is.”

Ballerini shared that even when she had doubts about herself, she never lost faith that she would succeed in music.

“I’m very lucky because I had parents who let me try gymnastics, dance, all these different things. When I found music, I knew it felt different. My mom, specifically, watched it go from a hobby to a passion to a knowingness. Then she uprooted her life and moved me to Nashville when I was 15. I think since the day that we left Knoxville, that knowingness has been a driving force through every season of uncertainty.”

“I think I would tell 15-year-old me, ‘You think control is the most important thing in the world because you think if you have control, people can’t hurt you. People are going to hurt you. And it’s the times in your life where you stop holding things that you will find happiness,'” she continued.

“I’m adjusting, and it’s new and I am figuring it out as I go. But I don’t know. I’m sure I’m going to overshare sometimes and then recoil sometimes. I’m figuring it out. I’m human.”

She says that the biggest lesson she’s learned over the last year is that “the greatest gift you can give yourself is staying soft.”

“It’s really easy to put up walls and picket fences and barbed wire when a relationship doesn’t go how you think it’s going to because you don’t want to get hurt again. A real gift you can give yourself is to stay soft because you never know when you’re going to find it again. The whole point of life is love, and I’m a heart first girly, we all know this. I’ve written about blissfully and blindly following my heart into the abyss my whole career. And I will continue to do that hopefully ’til the day I die.”

Once she’s finished touring, Ballerini will take some well-earned time off to get settled into her new home in Nashville. “I haven’t had a summer in my new house yet,” she shared. “I’m really excited to come off this crazy few months and feel hopefully really accomplished and be able to go home to my dog and my friends and just reset.”

The singer says that she is “really proud” over her emotional growth.

“That’s making me feel comfortable in my skin,” she mentioned. “My soul, my heart, my mind and my body are finally at rest. When I’m happy, I feel beautiful.”