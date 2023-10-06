Kentucky Man Accused of Giving Meth and Other Drugs to Children

Police in Scott County, Kentucky, chased down and arrested a man who reportedly had been giving drugs to children out of a backpack.

Videos by Rare

Thomas Burdell was allegedly handing out meth and heroin to kids at Scroggin Park Drive near an elementary school. So, yes, the children in question were elementary-school age.

(Getty)

The witness who called Georgetown police said Burdell had a gun and was handing out drugs to kids out of the backpack. Police said they arrived and found the backpack near the school playground. They added it did indeed contain meth, heroin and a gun.

Officers determined that the backpack belonged to Burdell, who ran off when they attempted to arrest him, per WKYT. Eventually, however, they caught up and Burdell was taken into custody.

(Getty)

Scott County is located in the central part of the state and has a population of just more than 57,000. Georgetown is its county seat.

(Getty)