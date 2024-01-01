Kentucky Man Accused of Going Door-to-Door and Exposing Himself

One man in London, Kentucky, is facing a whole bevy of charges after arriving at people’s homes without an invitation. Apparently, he was without clothes, too.

Millard F. Smith, 66, has been charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, public intoxication, criminal trespassing, and giving officers false identifying information, authorities said.

Per WKYT News:

“Both a deputy with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and a London City Police Department officer responded Thursday morning to the neighborhood of Wren Road.

“Deputies said that at first when they found the man on Mystic Lane — approximately six miles north of London — he gave false information about his identity.

“After investigating, deputies determined that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant.”

So along with everything else, Smith was charged on a warrant that accused him of evading a police motor vehicle, fleeing on foot and wanton endangerment.

Other than that, he’s had a great start to 2024. Or something.

Millard Smith is accused of going door-to-door and exposing himself. (Laurel County Correctional Center via WKYT)