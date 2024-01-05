Kentucky Man Arrested on More Than 200 Counts of Child Pornography

A Taylor Mill, Kentucky, man has been arrested on more than 200 counts of child pornography after an investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

Michael Freimuth, 34, is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond in relation to the charges.

He is accused of uploading child porn to multiple cloud storage accounts and photoshopping images of children with which Freimuth is reportedly familiar.

Michael Freimuth may have created some images of child pornography on his computer, investigators suggest. (Fox 19 Now)

“We believe what Mr. Freimuth is doing is taking images of children that he knows or is familiar with and photoshopping those images (from the internet),” Kenton County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Sanders said, via Fox19 Now. “It makes us wonder what his intentions were regarding those children.”

Fox19 Now reports:

Sanders said Kenton County police had identified one of the children in the images. While Sanders said they haven’t had any reports of Freimuth perpetrating an act with a child, they’re asking anyone who believes their child may have had contact with him to call the Kenton County Police Department. https://www.fox19.com/2024/01/05/nky-man-facing-more-than-200-child-porn-charges/