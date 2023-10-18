Kentucky Pastor Accused of Sexual Abuse, Takes Flight to California

A pastor from Covington, Kentucky, has been accused of sexually abusing a child at church and arrested.

Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez, 50, is the pastor at Ministerio Jesus Liberta Church in Covington and was accused of abuse last month, prompting an investigation.

Per WLWT:

“Detectives learned during the investigation that Lopez-Hernandez had traveled to California for a missionary trip and was supposed to return late last week but skipped the flight back.”

Police then reached out to the FBI for help after issuing an arrest warrant.

Eventually, Lopez-Hernandez was located in Salinas, California, where he was taken into custody on a warrant for sexual abuse. He is currently being extradited back to Kentucky, WLWT reported.

Authorities have not said if there may be other victims.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer: “Anyone with information should contact Detective Austin Ross at 859-292-2242 or Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.”

Jose Luis Lopez-Hernandez, a pastor in Kentucky, has been accused of sexual abuse. (Covington Police/WLWT)